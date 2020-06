June 11 (Reuters) - CMS:

* CMS SAYS IS AWARE OF ALLEGATIONS THAT SOME NURSING HOMES ARE SEIZING RESIDENTS ECONOMIC IMPACT PAYMENTS AUTHORIZED UNDER CARES ACT

* CMS SAYS NURSING HOMES SEIZING PAYMENTS FROM RESIDENTS COULD BE SUBJECT TO POTENTIAL TERMINATION FROM PARTICIPATION IN MEDICARE & MEDICAID PROGRAMS

* CMS SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED ANY SPECIFIC COMPLAINTS REGARDING NURSING HOMES SEIZING PAYMENTS FROM RESIDENTS Source text: (go.cms.gov/3cQ5wih)