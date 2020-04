BRIEF-CMS Says Medicare To No Longer Require Order From Treating Physician/Other Practitioner To Get Covid-19 Tests, Some Laboratory Tests Needed For Covid-19 Diagnosis

April 30 (Reuters) - CMS:

* CMS - MEDICARE TO NO LONGER REQUIRE ORDER FROM TREATING PHYSICIAN/OTHER PRACTITIONER TO GET COVID-19 TESTS, SOME LABORATORY TESTS NEEDED FOR COVID-19 DIAGNOSIS

* CMS - DURING PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY, COVID-19 TESTS MAY BE COVERED WHEN ORDERED BY ANY HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL AUTHORIZED TO DO SO UNDER STATE LAW

* CMS - TO PAY HOSPITALS, PRACTITIONERS TO ASSESS BENEFICIARIES, COLLECT LABORATORY SAMPLES FOR COVID-19 TESTING

* CMS - TO HELP FACILITATE EXPANDED TESTING & REOPEN COUNTRY, CMS IS ANNOUNCING THAT MEDICARE & MEDICAID ARE COVERING CERTAIN SEROLOGY (ANTIBODY) TESTS

* CMS - MEDICARE AND MEDICAID WILL COVER LABORATORY PROCESSING OF CERTAIN FDA-AUTHORIZED TESTS THAT BENEFICIARIES SELF-COLLECT AT HOME