BRIEF-CMS Says President Trump Expands Telehealth Benefits For Medicare Beneficiaries During Covid-19 Outbreak

March 17 (Reuters) - Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services:

* CMS SAYS PRESIDENT TRUMP EXPANDS TELEHEALTH BENEFITS FOR MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES DURING COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CMS SAYS BEGINNING ON MARCH 6, 2020, MEDICARE, ADMINISTERED BY CMS, WILL TEMPORARILY PAY CLINICIANS TO PROVIDE TELEHEALTH SERVICES FOR BENEFICIARIES

* CMS- MEDICARE BENEFICIARIES WILL BE ABLE TO RECEIVE SERVICES INCLUDING COMMON OFFICE VISITS, MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELING, & PREVENTIVE HEALTH SCREENINGS Source text: (go.cms.gov/2Ue8yWb)