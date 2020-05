BRIEF-CMS Says Proposing A Separate New Hospital Payment Category For Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy

May 11 (Reuters) -

* CMS SAYS PROPOSING A SEPARATE NEW HOSPITAL PAYMENT CATEGORY FOR CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR (CAR) T-CELL THERAPY

* CMS SAYS NEW MEDICARE SEVERITY DIAGNOSTIC RELATED GROUP, FOR CAR-T TO PROVIDE PREDICTABLE PAYMENT RATE FOR HOSPITALS ADMINISTERING THE THERAPY

* CMS SAYS PROPOSING CHANGES FOR NEW TECHNOLOGY ADD-ON PAYMENT (NTAP), AN ADDITIONAL PAYMENT TO HOSPITALS FOR CASES USING ELIGIBLE HIGH COST TECHNOLOGIES

* CMS - PROPOSING DRUGS APPROVED BY FDA UNDER LPAD PATHWAY CAN SEEK NTAP THROUGH ALTERNATIVE NTAP PATHWAY FOR SOME ANTIMICROBIAL PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]