BRIEF-CMS Says Takes Action Nationwide To Aggressively Respond To Coronavirus National Emergency

March 13 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CENTERS FOR MEDICARE & MEDICAID SERVICES - TAKES ACTION NATIONWIDE TO AGGRESSIVELY RESPOND TO CORONAVIRUS NATIONAL EMERGENCY

* U.S. CMS - TO TEMPORARILY WAIVE OR MODIFY CERTAIN MEDICARE, MEDICAID, AND CHIP REQUIREMENTS

* U.S. CMS - TO ALSO ISSUE SEVERAL BLANKET WAIVERS AND THE CMS REGIONAL OFFICES WILL REVIEW OTHER PROVIDER-SPECIFIC REQUESTS

* U.S. CMS - WAIVERS WILL ALLOW CMS TO TAKE SEVERAL KEY ADMINISTRATIVE ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION

* CMS-TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND CERTAIN MEDICARE ENROLLMENT SCREENING REQUIREMENTS

* CMS- WILL ALLOW LICENSED PROVIDERS TO RENDER SERVICES OUTSIDE THEIR STATE OF ENROLLMENT

* CMS - TO ALSO ESTABLISH A TOLL-FREE HOTLINE FOR PROVIDERS TO ENROLL AND RECEIVE TEMPORARY MEDICARE BILLING PRIVILEGES

* CMS-NATIONAL EMERGENCY DECLARATION ENABLES CMS TO GRANT STATE, TERRITORIAL MEDICAID AGENCIES WIDER RANGE OF FLEXIBILITIES UNDER SECTION 1135 WAIVERS

* CMS-WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND NON-EMERGENCY SURVEY INSPECTIONS, ALLOWING PROVIDERS TO FOCUS ON THE MOST CURRENT SERIOUS HEALTH AND SAFETY THREATS