March 23 (Reuters) -

* CMS SAYS IT IS NOW TEMPORARILY POSTPONING ROUTINE HEALTHCARE FACILITY INSPECTIONS, TO FOCUS SOLELY ON INFECTION CONTROL AND IMMEDIATE JEOPARDY

* CMS SAYS DURING 3-WEEK PERIOD, WILL WORK WITH PROVIDERS AND INSPECTORS TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL TRAINING RELATED TO INFECTION CONTROL

* CMS SAYS WILL PRIORITIZE IMMEDIATE JEOPARDY INVESTIGATIONS OVER RECERTIFICATION SURVEYS FOR CLINICAL LABORATORY IMPROVEMENT AMENDMENT LABORATORIES Source : (go.cms.gov/3aeEwbr)