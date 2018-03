March 22 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN AND TCRC REACH TENTATIVE AGREEMENT ON NEW LABOUR CONTRACT FOR LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS IN CANADA

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY CO - ‍DETAILS OF AGREEMENT ARE BEING WITHHELD PENDING RATIFICATION BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS EXPECTED TO TAKE ABOUT 60 DAYS​

* CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY - PARTIES REACHED TENTATIVE AGREEMENT TO RENEW LABOUR CONTRACT FOR ABOUT 1,700 CN LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS IN CANADA