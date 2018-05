May 23 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS IN CANADA RATIFY NEW CONTRACT

* SAYS FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT WITH TEAMSTERS CANADA RAIL CONFERENCE RUNS THROUGH DEC 31, 2022

* SAYS 1,800 LOCOMOTIVES ENGINEERS IN CANADA RATIFIED NEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT PROVIDING WAGE & BENEFIT IMPROVEMENTS IN EACH YEAR