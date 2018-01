Jan 24 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co:

* CN POLICE ASSOCIATION MEMBERS RATIFY NEW LABOUR CONTRACT

* SIX-YEAR AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE JAN. 1, 2018 THROUGH DEC. 31, 2023, COVERS CN POLICE OFFICERS ACROSS CANADA

* MEMBERS OF CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAYS POLICE ASSOCIATION HAVE RATIFIED A NEW COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT WITH COMPANY