BRIEF-CNA Announces Retirement Of CFO D. Craig Mense

April 26 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* CNA ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF D. CRAIG MENSE, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, AND THE UPCOMING APPOINTMENT OF JAMES ANDERSON TO THE ROLE

* CNA FINANCIAL CORP - CNA WILL EMPLOY THEIR SUCCESSION PLAN AND APPOINT AN INTERNAL CANDIDATE TO SUCCEED MENSE

* CNA FINANCIAL CORP - EXPECTED THAT MENSE WILL OFFICIALLY TRANSITION CFO ROLE TO ANDERSON DURING Q3 OF 2018

* CNA FINANCIAL CORP - MENSE WILL REMAIN WITH CNA THROUGH HIS RETIREMENT DATE