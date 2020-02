BRIEF-CNA Financial Posts Q4 Core Earnings Per Share Of $0.97

Feb 10 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.00

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.90 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CNA FINANCIAL - QUARTER END BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $45.00 VERSUS $41.32 ON DEC. 31, 2018

* QTRLY NET WRITTEN PREMIUMS FROM PROPERTY AND CAUSALITY OPERATIONS $1,746 MILLION VERSUS $1,659 MILLION

* CNA FINANCIAL - NET CATASTROPHE LOSSES WERE $51 MILLION, OR 2.9 POINTS OF LOSS RATIO IN QUARTER VERSUS $146 MILLION, OR 8.6 POINTS OF LOSS RATIO, FOR PRIOR YEAR QUARTER

* CNA FINANCIAL - DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE, SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF $2.00 PER SHARE