May 4 (Reuters) - CNA Financial Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $279M VERSUS $465M IN Q1 2019

* QTRLY BOOK VALUE PER SHARE $38.18 VERSUS $45.00 AT DEC. 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: