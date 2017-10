Oct 19 (Reuters) - CNB Financial Corp:

* CNB Financial Corporation reports third quarter earnings for 2017, highlighted by continued strong organic loan growth

* Q3 earnings per share $0.47

* Qtrly net interest income after provision for loan losses $22.1 million versus $21.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)