BRIEF-Cnfinance Announces Fourth Quarter Results

March 16 (Reuters) - CNFinance Holdings Ltd:

* CNFINANCE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2019 AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 SALES RMB 75.8 MILLION

* CNFINANCE HOLDINGS - TOTAL LOAN ORIGINATION VOLUME WAS RMB2.0 BILLION IN Q4 2019, REPRESENTING INCREASE OF 81.8% FROM RMB1.1 BILLION IN SAME PERIOD OF 2018

* CNFINANCE HOLDINGS- TOTAL NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS WAS 4,284 DURING Q4 OF 2019, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 83.5%

* CNFINANCE HOLDINGS - BASIC AND DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB0.89 (US$0.13) AND RMB0.81(US$0.12), RESPECTIVELY, IN Q4 OF 2019

* EXPECT 2020 TO BE A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR CNFINANCE

* AFTER TAKING INTO CONSIDERATION OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK, EXPECT TO BE BREAKEVEN IN Q1 2020

* CNFINANCE HOLDINGS - COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY HAVE MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CHINA’S REAL ESTATE MARKET, WHICH MAY INCREASE RISKS OF LOANS CO FACILITATES

