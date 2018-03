March 19 (Reuters) - Triumph Bancorp Inc:

* CNH FINANCE, L.P. ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE‍​

* CNH FINANCE SAYS ACQUISITION OF TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE, A DIVISION OF TBK BANK, SSB, A UNIT OF TRIUMPH BANCORP

* CNH FINANCE - UPON DEAL COMPLETION, TRIUMPH HEALTHCARE FINANCE TO BE INTEGRATED INTO CNH FINANCE, BUT WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED OUT OF PORTLAND