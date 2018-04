April 16 (Reuters) - Cnh Industrial:

* CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES RETIREE BENEFITS ALIGNMENT FOLLOWING FAVORABLE U.S. SUPREME COURT RULING

* BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS ARE ESTIMATED TO RESULT IN A REDUCTION OF PLAN LIABILITY BY APPROXIMATELY $500 MILLION TO $550 MILLION

* THE BENEFITS MODIFICATIONS TO REALIZE A CORRESPONDING PRE-TAX INCOME

* UNDER IFRS, THIS PRE-TAX INCOME WILL BE RECORDED IN Q2 OF 2018 IN ITS ENTIRETY