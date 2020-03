March 11 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial NV:

* CNH INDUSTRIAL INTENSIFIED MEASURES TO ADDRESS COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - HAS STARTED TO INTRODUCE ADDITIONAL MEASURES AT ITS FACILITIES IN ITALY

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - WHERE NECESSARY, WILL TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITALIAN PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - EXTENDED 'SMART WORKING' PROGRAM, IN ADDITION TO SPACING MEASURES & PROVISION OF PROTECTIVE FACE MASKS