BRIEF-CNH Industrial Q4 Net Sales Of Industrial Activities At USD 7.80 Bln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - CNH INDUSTRIAL:

* NET INDUSTRIAL DEBT AT USD 0.9 BILLION AT END-DEC

* Q4 OPERATING PROFIT OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES USD 468 MILLION VERSUS USD 412 MILLION YEAR AGO

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.14 PER SHARE

* Q4 NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES USD 7.80 BILLION VERSUS USD 6.68 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SEES IN FY 2018 NET SALES OF INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES BETWEEN $27 BILLION AND $28 BILLION

* SEES IN FY 2018 INCREASE OF 30% OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS TO BETWEEN $0.63 AND $0.67

* SAYS SEES IN 2018 INDUSTRIAL DEBT EXPECTED BETWEEN $0.8 BILLION AND $1.0 BILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)