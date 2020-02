Feb 7 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial Chief Executive Hubertus Muhlhauser tells analysts at a post-earning call:

* SOFT COMMODITY PRICES REMAIN UNDER PRESSURE

* CO REMAIN FULLY ON TRACK TO SEPARATE OFF-HIGHWAY AND ON-HIGHWAY BUSINESSES BY JANUARY 2021

* WORK HAS BEEN ORGANIZED FOR GROUP’S SEPARATION TO SECURE MINIMUM DISRUPTION, EFFECTIVE SPIN-OFF EXECUTION AND SMOOTH START-UP OF THE TWO NEW COMPANIES LESS THAN A YEAR FROM NOW

* COMPANY GENERALLY SEES FLAT-TO-MUTED END MARKETS FOR 2020 ACROSS VARIOUS INDUSTRIES, BUT EXPECTS TO PARTLY OFFSET THIS BY GROWING MARKET SHARES