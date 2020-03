BRIEF-CNH Industrial Suspends Assembly Operations In Europe In Response To Covid-19

March 20 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial NV:

* CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES TWO WEEK SUSPENSION OF ITS ASSEMBLY OPERATIONS IN EUROPE IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* SUSPENSION APPLIES TO COMPANY’S AGRICULTURAL, CONSTRUCTION, COMMERCIAL AND SPECIALTY VEHICLES PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* MOST COMPONENT FACILITIES WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL AT LOW SPEED

* CNH INDUSTRIAL’S COVID-19 GLOBAL TASKFORCE IS CONSTANTLY MONITORING SITUATION IN ALL MARKETS IN WHICH IT OPERATES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)