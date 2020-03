BRIEF-CNH Industrial Withdraws Financial Outlook For 2020 Presented On February 7

March 30 (Reuters) - CNH Industrial NV:

* CNH INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES UPDATES TO COVID-19 EMERGENCY AND ITS GLOBAL BUSINESS CONDITIONS

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO’S 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS CANNOT BE REASONABLY ESTIMATED AT THIS TIME

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - WITHDRAWS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR 2020 PRESENTED ON FEBRUARY 7

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - CURRENTLY EVALUATING ALL POSSIBLE ACTIONS TO REDUCE COSTS & PROTECT FINANCIAL POSITION & LIQUIDITY

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY POSITION AT DECEMBER END 2019 WAS $11.2 BILLION

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - SUSPENDING MAJORITY OF MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS IN NORTH AND SOUTH AMERICA FOR 2-WEEK PERIOD, STARTING MARCH 30

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - NORTH AMERICAN PARTS DEPOTS & MOST DEALER LOCATIONS WILL REMAIN OPEN

* CNH INDUSTRIAL - SOUTH AMERICAN PARTS DEPOTS & MAJORITY OF DEALERSHIPS WILL CONTINUE TO PROVIDE SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: