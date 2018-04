April 23 (Reuters) - China Information Technology Inc :

* CNIT AND NDMT ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN TAIWAN

* CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY INC - HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH NOWNEWS DIGITAL MEDIA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD

* CHINA INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY - AS PER AGREEMENT, NDMT WILL ACT AS EXCLUSIVE PARTNER OF CO IN TAIWAN TO PROMOTE CO‘S NEW-MEDIA SHARING BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)