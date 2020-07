July 2 (Reuters) - Spanish Watchdog CNMC:

* SAYS RED ELECTRICA PROPOSES INITIAL INVESTMENT OF 6.4 BILLION EUROS FOR TRANSPORT NETWORK FROM 2021-2026

* SAYS NOTES THAT AMMOUNT OF INVESTMENT INCLUDED IN THE PROPOSAL IS HIGH Source text: bit.ly/2YUAW3k Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)