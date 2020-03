March 17 (Reuters) - CNNC International Ltd:

* EXPECTED SIGNIFICANT NET LOSS FOR 2019 YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO MATERIAL IMPAIRMENT OF GROUP’S MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT POST DECREASE IN ITS FAIR VALUE VALUATION IN 2019

* EXPECTED SIGNIFICANT NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR YEAR COMPARED TO A NET PROFIT IN PCP

* CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC AFFECTED OPERATIONS & BUSINESS LOGISTICAL ARRANGEMENTS OF GROUP'S SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT SERVICES