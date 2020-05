May 6 (Reuters) - CNNC International Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$3.17 BILLION VERSUS HK$1.99 BILLION

* LOSS FOR YEAR HK$219.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF HK$23.6 MILLION

* EXPECTS REVENUE FROM SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT BUSINESS, AS WELL AS FINANCIAL RESULTS, FOR 2020 WILL BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED

* EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON REVENUE & RESULTS FOR H1 2020