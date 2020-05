May 5 (Reuters) - CNNC International Ltd:

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 2019 YEAR WOULD BE ADJUSTED TO NOT LESS THAN HK$219 MILLION

* EXPECTS FULL IMPAIRMENT LOSS FOR GROUP’S MONGOLIAN MINING PROJECT IN AMOUNT OF ABOUT HK$210.4 MILLION FOR YEAR

* IN RELATION TO FACILITY AGREEMENT OF UP TO HK$300 MILLION, FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AGREED TO ADJUST RATIO TO NOT MORE THAN 72%