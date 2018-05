May 9 (Reuters) - CNO Financial Group Inc:

* CNO FINANCIAL GROUP NAMES NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND ANNOUNCES INCREASE TO QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS MEETING

* APPROVED 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10 PER SHARE