May 5 (Reuters) - CNO Financial Group Inc:

* Q1 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.58

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.40 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.15

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $26.22 AT MARCH 31, 2020 COMPARED TO $31.58 AT DECEMBER 31, 2019

* EXPECT TO EFFECTIVELY MANAGE NEAR-TERM DISRUPTION FROM COVID-19