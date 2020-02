BRIEF-CNO Financial Group Reports Q4 Operating Earnings Per Share Of $0.52

Feb 11 (Reuters) - CNO Financial Group Inc:

* CNO FINANCIAL GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.46 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.84

* AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $31.58, UP 52% FROM $20.78 AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

* CNO FINANCIAL GROUP - QTRLY ANNUITY COLLECTED PREMIUMS WERE DOWN 9% FROM 4Q18, REFLECTING PRICING DISCIPLINE AND A DIFFICULT COMPARABLE FROM PRIOR YEAR

* CNO FINANCIAL GROUP - AT DECEMBER 31, 2019, BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE, EXCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (2), WAS $22.09, UP 13%

* QTRLY TOTAL FIRST-YEAR COLLECTED PREMIUMS FROM SEGMENTS $408.6 MILLION VERSUS $435.3 MILLION