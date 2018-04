BRIEF-Cnooc Ltd Announces Proposed Offering Of Guaranteed Notes

April 20 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd:

* CNOOC LTD ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF GUARANTEED NOTES

* CNOOC LTD - IT INTENDED TO OFFER, SUBJECT TO MARKET AND OTHER CONDITIONS, GUARANTEED NOTES - SEC FILING

* CNOOC LTD - NOTES WILL BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, AN INDIRECT UNIT OF CO FORMED IN DELAWARE, U.S.A., AND WILL BE GUARANTEED BY CO

* CNOOC LTD-PROCEEDS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF NEXEN ENERGY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT U.S.A. Source text: (bit.ly/2F3LcZM) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)