April 20 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd:

* CNOOC LTD - FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* CNOOC LTD - MAY OFFER IN ONE OR MORE SERIES DEBT SECURITIES OF CNOOC FINANCE (2015) U.S.A. LLC, WHICH WOULD BE GUARANTEED BY CNOOC LIMITED