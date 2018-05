May 18 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd:

* CNOOC SIGNS PSCS WITH HUSKY

* CNOOC - PARENT CO CHINA NATIONAL OFFSHORE OIL CORPORATION SIGNED TWO PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED

* CNOOC - PARENT CO SIGNED 2 PRODUCTION SHARING CONTRACTS WITH HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS (CHINA) LIMITED FOR BLOCK 22/11 AND 23/07 IN SOUTH CHINA SEA