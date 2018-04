April 20 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd:

* UNIT PROPOSES TO OFFER NOTES TO PROFESSIONAL INVESTORS IN HONG KONG AND ELSEWHERE OUTSIDE UNITED STATES, AND IN UNITED STATES

* NOTES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ISSUED BY CNOOC FINANCE U.S.A. AND GUARANTEED BY COMPANY

* PROCEEDS OF PROPOSED NOTES ISSUE WILL BE USED IN PART TO REPAY ALL OR PART OF CERTAIN OUTSTANDING BORROWINGS OF A UNIT