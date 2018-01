Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cnova Nv:

* FY NET SALES: EUR 2.1 BILLION (+9% LIKE-FOR-LIKE

* FY ORDERS: 27 MILLION (+8%)

* FY GMV: EUR 3.4 BILLION (+10% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)

* 946 MILLLION VISITS FOR FY, UP 12 PERCENT ‍​

* ORDERS INCREASED BY 8.3% TO REACH 26.8 MILLION IN 2017

* ‍FY 2017 NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS AMOUNTED TO 8.6 MILLION, A Y-O-Y INCREASE OF 6.0%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)