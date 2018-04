April 12 (Reuters) - CNOVA NV:

* NET SALES TOTALED €524 MILLION IN THE 1ST QUARTER 2018, UP 15.2% COMPARED TO 2017

* GMV (GROSS MERCHANDISE VOLUME) TOTALED €854 MILLION IN THE 1ST QUARTER 2018, AN INCREASE OF 13.4% VERSUS 2017

* Q1 TRAFIC 240.1 MILLION VISITS VERSUS 233.8 MILLION VISITS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TRAFIC 240.1 MILLION VISITS VERSUS 233.8 MILLION VISITS YEAR AGO

* Q1 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS 8.6 MILLION VERSUS 8.3 MILLION YEAR AGO