Oct 12 (Reuters) - CNOVA NV:

* Q3 NET SALES: RECORD GROWTH TO €539 MILLION (+18% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)‍​

* Q3 GMV: €842 MILLION (+15% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)‍​

* Q3 ACTIVE CUSTOMERS: 8.6 MILLION (+8%)‍​

* ‍TRAFFIC AT CDISCOUNT.COM DURING Q3 OF 2017 GREW BY 15.6% Y-O-Y TO 222 MILLION VISITS.​

* Q3 ORDERS: 6.2 MILLION (+9%)‍​

* ‍MOBILE SHARE OF TRAFFIC INCREASED Y-O-Y BY 558 BASIS POINTS TO 59.8% IN 3(RD) QUARTER 2017.​

* MARKETPLACE SHARE OF TOTAL GMV REACHED 31.2% IN Q3 2017‍​

* MOBILE SHARE OF GMV CONTINUED TO RISE, REPRESENTING 39.5% IN Q3 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)