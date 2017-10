July 25 (Reuters) - Cnova NV

* H1 NET SALES: €882 MILLION (+8% LIKE-FOR-LIKE)‍​

* H1 OPERATING EBIT LOSS EUR 17.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET LOSS FROM CONTINUING ACTIVITIES EUR 43.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF EUR 35.1 MILLION YEAR AGO