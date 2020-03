BRIEF-CNP Assurances Adopts Crisis Operating System In Face Of Coronavirus Epidemic

March 18 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: ALL EMPLOYEES ARE TELEWORKING ENSURING COMPLETE CONTINUITY OF SERVICE

* IN CURRENT MARKET CIRCUMSTANCES, THE GROUP SOLVENCY RATIO OF CNP ASSURANCES REMAINS AT A HIGH LEVEL

* INSURANCE RISK MANAGEMENT HAS LED TO CREATION OF SAVINGS AND RETIREMENT PORTFOLIO WITH GUARANTEED MINIMUM RATES CLOSE TO 0

* CONFIRMS ITS PROPOSAL FOR A DIVIDEND OF 0.94 EUROS PER SHARE AT THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY ON 17 APRIL 2020, WHICH WILL BE PAID ON 27 APRIL 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PARTENARIAL RISK-SHARING CLAUSES AND A REINSURANCE TREATY COVERING THE PANDEMIC COMPLEMENT THESE ARRANGEMENTS

* MARKET LEVELS OVER THE PAST PERIOD HAVE ALSO ALLOWED TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY THE LIQUIDITY POSITION