BRIEF-CNP Assurances FY Attributable Net Profit EUR 1.41 Bln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES SA:

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.94 PER SHARE

* FY ATTRIBUTABLE NET PROFIT EUR 1.41 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.37 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR 3.04 BILLION VERSUS 2.92 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET INSURANCE REVENUE EUR 3.22 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.11 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 33.50 BILLION VERSUS EUR 32.37 BILLION YEAR AGO

* IFRS BOOK VALUE WAS €17.5 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019

* FY OPERATING FREE NET CASH FLOW GENERATED IN 2019 REACHED € 1,350 MILLION, OR € 1.97 / SHARE

* END-FY THE COST/INCOME RATIO IMPROVED BY 0.9 POINTS TO 28.8%

* CONSOLIDATED SCR COVERAGE RATIO WAS 227% AT 31 DECEMBER 2019 VERSUS 187% AT END-2018 Source text: bit.ly/2SFYtSm See also: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)