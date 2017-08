Aug 11 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES:

* CAIXA SEGURIDADE TO NOT RENEW EXISTING DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IN BRAZIL FOR PRODUCTS OF THEIR MUTUAL SUBSIDIARY

* CURRENT CONDITIONS OF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED UNTIL ITS DISSOLUTION IN FEB 2021

* Agreement to End by 14 February 2021

* EXISTING DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IS FOR PRODUCTS OF MUTUAL SUBSIDIARY CAIXA SEGUROS VIA CAIXA ECONOMICA FEDERAL NETWORK Source text: bit.ly/2uNhIdn