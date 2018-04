April 4 (Reuters) - CNP Assurances SA:

* SAYS FOLLOWING THE CHANGE IN THE TOP MANAGEMENT OF CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL, CNP ASSURANCES AND CAIXA SEGURIDADE HAVE AGREED TO PURSUE AND FINALIZE THEIR NEGOTIATIONS WITH A VIEW TO ENTERING INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT. THE CURRENT AGREEMENTS REMAIN IN FORCE. Further company coverage: