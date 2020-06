June 30 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES SA:

* SUCCESSFUL EUR 750M TIER 2 NOTES ISSUE

* CNP ASSURANCES HAS SUCCESSFULLY PLACED €750 MILLION WORTH OF NOTES DUE 30 JUNE 2051 AND PAYING INTEREST AT 2.5% UNTIL 30 JUNE 2031

* THE NOTES QUALIFY AS TIER 2 CAPITAL UNDER SOLVENCY II

* ISSUE ENSURES THAT GROUP HAS FUNDS IN PLACE FOR ITS UPCOMING DEBT MATURITIES AND IT ALSO CONTRIBUTES TO OPTIMISING BALANCE SHEET STRUCTURE