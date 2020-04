April 7 (Reuters) - CNP ASSURANCES SA:

* DECIDED TO WITHDRAW THE TARGET FOR GROWTH IN NET INCOME GROUP SHARE FOR 2020 COMMUNICATED ON FEBRUARY 20, 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CONFIRMS THAT CRISIS IS NOT LIKELY TO HAVE MAJOR IMPACT ON FINANCIAL STRENGTH OF CNP ASSURANCES Source text: bit.ly/39RniA6 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)