Nov 3 (Reuters) - CNPC Capital Co Ltd

* Says it signs strategic agreement with Ping An Bank on business cooperation

* Says Ping An Bank will offer credit line worth 20 billion yuan ($3.02 billion) to the company and units

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hARQO6

($1 = 6.6246 Chinese yuan renminbi)