April 6 (Reuters) - Novacyt SA:

* COVID-19 DIAGNOSTIC REGULATORY UPDATE

* CNR (CENTRE NATIONAL DE RÉFÉRENCE DES VIRUS DES INFECTIONS RESPIRATOIRES (DONT LA GRIPPE)) OF INSTITUT PASTEUR, HAS APPROVED ITS COVID-19 TEST

* COMPANY’S CE-MARK TEST IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE DISTRIBUTION INTO FRENCH MARKET

2 APRIL 2020, NOVACYT ALSO RECEIVED APPROVAL FOR ITS COVID-19 TEST FROM MINISTRY OF HEALTH IN THAILAND