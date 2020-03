March 3 (Reuters) - CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES BRAIN CANCER PATIENT FROM BERUBICIN PHASE 1 TRIAL REMAINS CANCER FREE

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS- INITIAL TRIAL WAS CONDUCTED IN 2006 AND AS OF FEB 2020, PATIENT HAS REMAINED CANCER FREE FOR OVER 13 YEARS

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS - BERUBICIN PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS TO BEGIN SUBJECT TO FDA IND APPROVAL