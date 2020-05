CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS - LEARNED CERTAIN THIRD PARTIES DISTRIBUTED STATEMENTS, INFORMATION BETWEEN MARCH 20-MAY 5 ABOUT WP1122

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS - NEITHER SOLICITED, HAD ADVANCE KNOWLEDGE OF, NOR PLAYED ANY ROLE IN PREPARATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF SUCH THIRD PARTY STATEMENTS

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - SEC’S SUSPENSION OF TRADING CNS STOCK SCHEDULED TO TERMINATE ON MAY 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: