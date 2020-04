April 13 (Reuters) - CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS - ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENT UNIVERSITY RESEARCH CONFIRMS ACTIVE COMPOUND IN WP1122 COMPLETELY PREVENTS CORONAVIRUS REPLICATION IN VITRO

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS - WP1122 IS SUBJECT TO DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH WPD PHARMACEUTICALS

* CNS PHARMACEUTICALS - TO RECEIVE 50% OF NET SALES ON RESULTING ANTI-VIRAL COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS, INCLUDING WP1122, IN CERTAIN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS