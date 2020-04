April 28 (Reuters) - Centrum Nowoczesnych Technologii SA :

* FY NET PROFIT 23.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 25.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE 1.11 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.39 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CURRENTLY DOES NOT SEE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF VIRUS ON FUNDAMENTAL PARAMETRES, FORECASTS AND FINANCIAL SITUATION OF CO AND UNITS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)