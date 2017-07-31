FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 days ago
BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly net income $0.40/LP unit - SEC filing‍​
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 8:36 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly net income $0.40/LP unit - SEC filing‍​

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - CNX Coal Resources Lp

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly net income per limited partner unit $0.40 - SEC filing‍​

* CNX Coal Resources LP qtrly coal sales improve 10 pct to 1.7 million tons

* CNX Coal Resources LP - for remainder of 2017, expect demand for production to increase in domestic markets‍​

* CNX Coal Resources LP - maintaining our sales volume and adjusted EBITDA outlook for 2017

* CNX Coal Resources LP - during quarter, contracted additional tons for 2018, bringing total contracted position to 68 pct of expected sales volumes for 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2uOEB3v) Further company coverage:

